The global cheddar cheese market is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005237/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cheddar cheese market from 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased demand for convenience foods. The rising urban population is inculcating new habits developing preferences for international food patterns. Hence, various supermarket and hypermarkets are increasing their stock of convenient packaged food. For instance, convenient forms of cheeses such as slices, cubes, sticks, spreads, dips, crumbles and shreds are making them popular among masses, as they can be consumed readily and easily. Hence, the growing demand for convenience foods encourages vendors to expand their cheddar cheese offerings in the RTE segment, which, in turn, drives the growth of the global cheddar cheese market.

As per Technavio, the increasing marketing initiatives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cheddar cheese market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global cheddar cheese market: Increasing marketing initiatives

Vendors in the global cheddar cheese market are following integrated marketing communication by using newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, to sell their products. These communication channels are playing a key role in generating product awareness among people globally. For instance, in 2018, Pilgrim's Choice, a brand of Ornua Co-operative, as a part of its marketing campaign, asked people to share their cheese dreams on social media and promised to turn them into advertising. This creative strategy lends a note of fun and authenticity to the brand and increases consumer's interests for its products. Such marketing initiatives are expected to increase during the forecast period, which will result in increased sales of cheddar cheese.

"Apart from the increasing marketing initiatives, the growth in the expansion of cheese production facilities is another major factor driving the growth of the global market. Dairy products manufacturers are expanding their capacities and are building new processing plants to explore new market opportunities in cheese products and meet the increased demand of customers. They are focusing on increasing their production capabilities and capturing major market share to improve competitive advantage and drive the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global cheddar cheese market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cheddar cheese market by distribution channel (online and offline) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in disposable income that is resulting in changing consumer preference for global cuisine, the high growth potential of the dairy industry, and the improving retail sector.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005237/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com