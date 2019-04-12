Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global commercial aircraft doors market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This commercial aircraft doors market analysis report segments the market by type (passenger doors, cargo doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global commercial aircraft doors market size will grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of about 6%. The advent of friction stir welding (FSW) has enabled commercial aircraft door manufacturers to manufacture perfect joints with negligible loss of strength. FSW also enhances the fatigue, damage, and corrosion resistance of joints and optimizes the production process. Moreover, FSW technology helps manufacturers to realize weight savings of nearly 1 kg per meter without compromising the performance of aircraft structures and components which is desirable in aircraft design. These advantages of FSW will lead to its increased adoption in the manufacturing of commercial aircraft doors.

Use of advanced materials in aircraft construction

Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly using lightweight composites to reduce the overall weight of the aircraft and enhance its overall load carrying capacity. The use of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers has allowed manufacturers to produce revolutionary designs even as they stay in accordance with the required configurations. Manufacturers are also using composites to 3D-print futuristic aircraft doors, minimize material loss, and achieve higher cost savings. This use of advanced materials in aircraft construction is expected to boost the demand for commercial aircraft doors during the forecast period.

"The robust aviation infrastructure in the region will drive the commercial aircraft doors market growth in North America. The growing demand for new generation aircraft will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market in North America. This region will account for the largest commercial aircraft doors market share throughout the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Aircraft doors manufacturers are focusing on reducing their manufacturing costs by locating their manufacturing units near the integration units of buyers. For instance, Aernnova Aerospace operates a large manufacturing unit in Mexico where it integrates complex structures for modern aircraft by employing state-of-the-art technologies in aluminum alloy machining and sheet metal forming. Moreover, vendors are also focusing on expanding their bases, enhancing their manufacturing capabilities, and collaborating with major OEMs to increase their market share.

