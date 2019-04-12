The following information is based on a press release from REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) published on April 12, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of REC Silicon has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 9, 2019 approves a reverse stock split whereby ten (10) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in REC Silicon (REC). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=719394