New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Holdings in Company 12-Apr-2019 / 15:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TR-1: S**tandard form for notification of major holdings* +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS* (to be sent to the | |relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format | |if possible)i | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*1a. Identity of the issuer |NEW STAR INV TRUST ORD | |or the underlying issuer of |GBP0.01 | |existing shares to which | | |voting rights are | | |attached*ii*:* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer | |*(please mark with an "X" if appropriate) | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please mark the | |appropriate box or boxes with an "X") | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |x | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial | | |instruments | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Other (please specify)iii: | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Name |Armstrong Investments Limited | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |City and country of |Douglas, Isle of Man | |registered office (if | | |applicable) | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from 3.)v | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Name |Nortrust Nominees Limited | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |City and country of |London, UK | |registered office (if | | |applicable) | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*5. Date on which the |09 April 2019 | |threshold was crossed or | | |reached*vi*:* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*6. Date on which issuer |11 April 2019 | |notified (DD/MM/YYYY):* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation* | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ | |% of |% of voting |Total |Total number | | |voting |rights through |of both|of voting | | |rights |financial |in % |rights of | | |attached|instruments |(8.A + |issuervii | | |to |(total of 8.B 1 |8.B) | | | |shares |+ 8.B 2) | | | | |(total | | | | | |of 8. A)| | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Resulting |3.168% | |3.168% |71,023,695 | |situation | | | | | |on the date| | | | | |on which | | | | | |threshold | | | | | |was crossed| | | | | |or reached | | | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Position of|2.506% | |2.506% | | |previous | | | | | |notificatio| | | | | |n (if | | | | | |applicable)| | | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ | | | | | | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ |*8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on | |which the threshold was crossed or reached*viii | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ |*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* | |of | | | |shares* | | | |ISIN code | | | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | |*Direct* |*Indirect* |*Direct* |*Indirect*| | | |(Art 9 of |(Art 10 of |(Art 9 of |(Art 10 of| | | |Directive |Directive |Directive |Directive | | | |2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) |2004/109/E| | | |(DTR5.1) |(DTR5.2.1) |(DTR5.1) |C) | | | | | | |(DTR5.2.1)| | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ |GB0002631041 |2,250,000 | |3.168% | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ |*SUBTOTAL 8. |2,250,000 |3.168% | |A* | | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of | |Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))* | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ |*Type of |*Expiration|*Exercise/ |*Number of voting rights |*%| |financial |date*x |Conversion |that may be acquired if |of| |instrument* | |Period*xi |the instrument is * |vo| | | | |*exercised/converted.* |ti| | | | | |ng| | | | | |ri| | | | | |gh| | | | | |ts| | | | | |* | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | | |*SUBTOTAL 8. B | | | | | |1* | | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+ | | +------+------+-----------+-----+-----+-----+--------+--------+----------+--+

April 12, 2019 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)