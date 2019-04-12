NCWC Inc.: NCWC Inc Leads Market For Consumer Service Agreements

OCEAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / New Jersey-based NCWC Inc. is the nation's leading provider when it comes to consumer service agreements. For almost two decades, the company has been offering service plans that are both affordable and of the utmost quality. As a result, those who purchase the plans can rest easy, knowing that many unpredictable vehicle expenses are covered in whole or part.

Offering the industry's highest degree of peace of mind, NCWC Inc. is there for vehicle owners when unexpected truck or car expenses come due.

It's quite common for consumers to find themselves unable to pay for vehicle-related costs that occur out of nowhere, but people who have chosen one of the NCWC Inc. affordable levels of protection can sleep without worrying about covered expenses. NCWC Inc. is the nation's trusted leader and makes four different types of plans available for vehicle owners to choose from.

Choices for Different Levels of Needs

NCWC Inc. understands that consumers have different needs based upon the type of vehicles they own, their particular financial situation, and the amount of coverage they prefer. That's why the company has always offered several different plans. Currently, the following choices are available for vehicle owners to choose from:

Engine Coverage

The Engine Coverage plan is the company's lowest-cost option and is ideal for older cars and trucks because it offers coverage for parts that are most likely to wear out in vehicles that have put lots of miles on the odometer. Parts that are "internally lubricated" are the focus with this plan, which means that some of the typical repairs needed on older vehicles (as well as some of the most costly ones) are covered under the Engine Coverage plan.

Powertrain Enhanced Coverage

Consumers who are looking for coverage of the transmission as well as the drive axles and engine tend to opt for this plan. Owners can choose a plan add-on that conveniently covers 4X4s, all-wheel-drive models, and turbochargers.

Select Coverage

This is the NCWC Inc. plan that offers the highest level of protection. It takes care of essential components and parts of the car or truck. This plan is the typical choice for owners of newer vehicles who want to rest assured knowing that key components are covered.

Powertrain Coverage

This plan includes components like the water pump, the super-charger or turbo-charger, the drive axle, the transmission and the engine. There's a convenient add-on for owners who wish to have coverage for the electrical systems as well as the AC.

No consumer should lose a minute of sleep worrying about vehicle repair costs. NCWC Inc. has made it a point to serve customers at every possible level of need by allowing them to choose from four vehicle coverage plans that remove the hassle from owning a car or truck.

Additionally, each plan includes a core list of benefits like unlimited claims, national coverage, rental benefits, assistance with lockouts, roadside help, transferability, and protection against trip interruption.

Every NCWC Inc. service plan comes backed with other features, like a deductible amount of just $100, the ability to renew any of the four service plans, and the ability for owners to get a full refund if they so desire.

NCWC Inc. wants every vehicle owner to have the option to choose the coverage that's right for their particular situation. Offering a wide variety of high-quality plans means that NCWC Inc. is able to serve consumers at every relevant price point.

There's no substitute for real value and complete peace of mind. That's why consumers have been choosing NCWC Inc. for almost twenty years. Vehicle owners who want to take advantage of significant savings on car and truck repair costs should contact NCWC Inc. today and decide which of the four plans is the best fit for their needs.

contact@ncwcinc.com

SOURCE: NCWC Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541675/NCWC-Inc-Leads-Market-For-Consumer-Service-Agreements