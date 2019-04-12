Governor Rosselló has signed legislation moving the island to 100% renewable energy, while both the Trump Administration and the island's utility push for a greater dependence on gas. Only one day after the Chicago City Council approved Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan to move the city to 100% renewable energy by 2035, Puerto Rico has followed suit with Governor Ricardo Rosselló signing PS 1121, which sets a 100% by 2050 renewable electricity mandate for the island. Rosselló's signature is hardly surprising, given that he was a vocal supporter of the call to entirely decarbonize the island's electricity ...

