Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on customer analyticswhich explains how banking services companies can enhance their customer segmentation capabilities with the help of customer analytics. The internal and external data sources can guide banking services companies in product development, customer communication, innovation, and growth. By leveraging customer analytics banking services companies can analyze this data meticulously. This can help banking companies to know their customers at a more granular level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005271/en/

Strengthening customer segmentation capabilities with the help of customer analytics. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Establishing analytics as a true business discipline can help banking services providers to understand the potential of their data sets.

Why is customer analytics important in banking services?

Analytics is the new normal

Due to moderate fee revenue, low-interest rates, onerous regulation, and a less than robust economy, banking services providers are expected to experience critical challenges in the days to come. So, it is highly essential for banking services providers and credit unions to focus on leveraging analytics services to reduce costs and increase revenue. It can offer following benefits

Improved targeting of customer segments

Better management of sales leads across channels

Achieve customer centricity

Customer service and communication channels are expanding. As a result, more customers are interacting with their financial providers. Companies in the banking sector are using online and mobile channels to gain insights into real-time sales and services. Analytics can respond to this rapid migration to digital channels by:

Integrating service tools and sales within a new digital environment

Enhancing branch effectiveness and efficiency

Technological changes

Customer analytics is no longer a domain that can be accessed and used only by highly skilled specialists. Today, marketers and other business users can easily use these solutions to deal with complex business scenarios. It can make the following improvements:

Increase the number of specialized vendor solutions

Enhance the ability to process increased data sources and collapsing product silos

