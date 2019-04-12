Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

The original French-language version of the Sopra Steria Group 2018 Registration Document was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 12 April 2019 under D.19-0319.

The document is available at https://www.soprasteria.com (under Investors/Financial Publications Reports/Financial Reports) and it is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.

The Registration Document includes in particular the Annual Financial Report detailed in the cross-reference table on page 264; information relating to the Management Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on pages 262 to 263; reports of the Statutory Auditors and information relating to their fees; and information required with respect to the description of the share buyback programme.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

