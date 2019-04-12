Moss Landing, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2019) - HQP Inc. ("HQP" or the "Company") announced today that its retained Javier Adalpe as its Director of Finance and Compliance.

Ernie Pascua, Chief Executive Officer: "Javier provides us significant experience in key areas to assist with our organic and strategic growth initiatives. We are very happy to have Javier become part of the HQP family."

Javier received his degree in Finance from DePaul University in Chicago and an MBA from The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. He was recruited By ARCO Oil & Gas in Dallas, Texas out of grad school. While there, he worked in the Long-Range Planning Group and the Business Analysis team.

He worked for Dole Fresh Vegetables as a financial analyst in the operations group. Javier was heavily recruited by Fresh Express/Chiquita and worked there for over 13-years in progressive leadership roles. He was instrumental as a Senior Financial Analyst and he led process Improvement changes at all the operations throughout the country (Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Salinas and Yuma). Javier played a big part in the growth of all the operations from $250-Million to over $1.2-Billion.

Prior to joining HQP, Javier was the Chief Financial Officer and Operations Manager for a large vegetable grower (including a winery) and shipping operations.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful. Further, the securities being offered by HQP have not been registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About HQP Inc.

HQP is a private company based out of Moss Landing, California. We are an early stage company that was organized to cultivate, process, distribute and market cannabis products. Our goal is to become one of the leading companies known for its high quality California-influenced cannabis products. Our principal investment objectives will be to achieve current income and capital appreciation potential for the Company by taking advantage of the opportunities that we believe exist in the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those regarding the proposed offering of securities and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and are based on HQP's current intent, beliefs, plans and expectations. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, performance or developments to differ materially from those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. HQP undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, other than as required by law.

Contact Information:

Contact: Patrick Womack

Executive Vice President

Company: HQP Inc.

Phone: (800) 652-1921

Email: invest@hqp.global

Website: www.hqpglobal.com

www.firecutllc.com

https://www.instagram.com/firecut_llc/

https://www.instagram.com/partytimefarms/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hqp-inc

