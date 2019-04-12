Tairui Mining Inc. Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Tairui Mining Inc. (the "Acquiror") has filed an early warning report with respect to its shareholdings in the capital of Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") following the closing of the rights offering (the "Offering").

The Acquiror acquired 47,652,927 common shares under the Basic Subscription Privilege and additional 15,110,084 common shares under the Additional Subscription Privilege, representing an increase of 8.09% of its holding in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company. Following the closing of the Offering, the Acquiror owns approximately 59.09% of the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on www.sedar.com

