At the request of Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North is to cease. As from April 16, 2019, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading will be on April 15, 2019. Short name: GREEN ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010985028 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 153197 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.