On request of Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ), company registration number 556771-3465, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from April 16, 2019. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North. The company has 35,849,663 shares as per today's date. Short Name: GREEN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 35,849,663 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010985028 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 153197 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 30,828 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrials ------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 2300 Construction & Materials ------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.