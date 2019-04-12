Tube Tech International: World's First Heat Exchanger Flow Optimising Technology Receives EU Funding to Reduce Carbon Emissions

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / A consortium led by fouling removal specialist, Tube Tech International, has received Horizon 2020 SME Instruments funding to develop Flow Optimiser, which will deliver the first-ever optimised flow technology within Shell-and-Tube Heat Exchangers (STHEs).

STHEs are the most commonly used heat exchangers worldwide1. Non-uniform flow of product fluid within the heat exchanger causes excessive accumulation of fouling, resulting in billions of dollars in lost revenue every year in refinery operations around the world and a negative, long-term impact on CO2 emissions, due to reduced production and increased energy consumption.

The Horizon 20202 SME Instrument is a public funding programme that funds market-creating innovation in disruptive small businesses that have significant growth potential and global ambitions. The SME Instrument is part of Horizon 2020 - the EU's 80 billion Euro funding programme for Research and Innovation.

As part of the programme's goal to radically reduce carbon emissions and achieve climate resilience by the second half of the century, Tube Tech's Flow Optimiser solution has been granted funding in recognition of the benefits it can bring to the oil, gas, power and chemical sectors.

Flow Optimiser is the world's first method to combat the global issue of fouling at the source, creating optimal product fluid flow within STHEs to deliver a reduction in accumulation of fouling, reducing blockages disturbing the flow path and creating increased production, decreased fouling rates and energy consumption and, ultimately, a longer asset life on a global scale. During the project, the revolutionary Flow Optimiser technology will be tested and verified in multiple industrially relevant settings, to create real-world validation of the in-lab physical experiment results, which recorded an approximate average temperature improvement of seven degrees Celsius and an inflow velocity improvement of approximately 10%.

Henry Mwai, Project Manager for Tube Tech International, said, "It is a privilege to be part of the Horizon 2020 project, particularly given the competitiveness of the programme's funding allocation, where less than five per cent of applications were successful3. We are grateful for the opportunity and support to develop and showcase Flow Optimiser and the revolutionary impact it can make to the critical global challenge of reducing fouling at source."

To support its rapid growth, the team, which includes partners from Manoir Industries, Shell Global Solutions and Technische Universität Dresden has received additional funding from the EU Horizon 2020 SME Instrument, the Executive Agency for SMEs (EASME), that funds market-creating innovation in small businesses. According to Innovation Kitchen - Horizon 2020 SME Instrument impact report 2018 Edition 3, companies funded under the SME Instrument grow on average by 118% in terms of turnover and 158% in terms of employment within 20 months of receiving Horizon 2020 funding.

Henry continued, "The coaching and support we will have from the EASME will be invaluable in bringing our innovation to the market. We will be seeking advice on commercialisation, business development and operations to maximise our performance and further expand our business network."

PICTURED: The Flow Optimiser Horizon2020 team

Article Links & Statistics:

1. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/01457630600671960?journalCode=uhte20 "A large percentage of world market for heat exchangers is served by the industry workhorse, the shell-and-tube heat exchanger" - Cited by 96 related articles

2. https://www.shellsidejet.com/what-is-horizon-2020/

3. Innovation Kitchen - Horizon 2020 SME Instrument impact report 2018 Edition https://ec.europa.eu/easme/sites/easme-site/files/smei_2018_impact_report_final_may_2018.pdf

About Us

About Tube Tech International

For 30 years, Tube Tech has been providing cleaning and inspection services for static heat transfer plants, providing significant savings to clients by reducing downtime, cutting CO2 emissions, increasing throughput and improving safety standards. With more than 50 cleaning systems in stock, Tube Tech has the expertise and capability to consult with clients to specify the most appropriate solution for them. Robotic, Remote, In-Situ and Live-During Full Production cleaning services are just an example of the unique advantages available to Tube Tech's clients.

The project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No: 805767

About Horizon 2020

Horizon 2020 is the biggest EU Research and Innovation programme ever with nearly €80 billion of funding available over a seven-year period to 2020 in addition to the private investment the funding will attract. Horizon 2020 promises more breakthroughs, discoveries and world-firsts by taking great ideas from the lab to the market.

Horizon 2020 is the financial instrument implementing the Innovation Union, a Europe 2020 flagship initiative aimed at securing Europe's global competitiveness.

A vehicle to drive economic growth and create jobs, Horizon 2020 has the political backing of Europe's leaders and the Members of the European Parliament. In agreement that research is an investment in our future, the programme puts innovation at the heart of the EU's blueprint for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth and jobs.

By coupling research and innovation, Horizon 2020 is helping to achieve this with its emphasis on excellent science, industrial leadership and tackling societal challenges. The goal is to ensure Europe produces world-class science, removes barriers to innovation and makes it easier for the public and private sectors to work together in delivering innovation.

