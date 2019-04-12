RedChip Initiates Research Coverage on Level Brands (NYSE American: LEVB)

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip"), a small-cap research, investor relations and media firm with a 27-year history, announced today research coverage on Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), a RedChip client company, with a price target of $10.00 per share.

To view the full RedChip Research Report for Level Brands, Inc., please visit: http://www.levbinfo.com/LEVB_Research.pdf

Report Highlights:

Level Brands acquired nationally recognized CBD products brand cbdMD in December 2018

Acquired cbdMD in an all-stock transaction, with the Company issuing 15.2 million shares of common stock, and the Company may issue an additional 15.2 million shares during the first 60 months



CBD sales set to go mainstream with Farm Bill passage, projected to hit $21 billion by 2022

2018 Farm Bill provides the CBD market with important legislative changes that can change the landscape in the sale of hemp products



cbdMD ideally positioned in growing market with diverse product portfolio

CBD-based product line includes gummies, tinctures, bath bombs, and pet products Revenue growth expected to accelerate post-acquisition; driven by capital availability and increased market acceptance since passage of 2018 Farm Bill



cbdMD accounted for 37% of net sales after being acquired for only 11 days in 1Q19

Level Brands revenue on a GAAP basis increased 82% YoY to $1.2 million for the first quarter ended December 31, 2018



Big Retailers like CVS and Walgreens Start Selling CBD Products

CVS is currently selling CBD products in 800 stores in 8 states and Walgreens in 1,500 stores in 9 states



CBD-related stocks trade for high multiples

Passage of the Farm Bill in Congress has increased the overall value of CBD stocks



Level Brands owns and operates the nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand cbdMD, whose current products include CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products.

cbdMD is a consumer product brand offering a large selection of branded CBD products, primarily through its website as well as in 700 third-party retail locations.

Since commencing sales in January 2018, cbdMD generated approximately $7.5 million in total net sales for calendar 2018. Sales increased sequentially throughout calendar 2018, with net sales of $580,000, $1,618,000, $1,696,000 and $3,625,000, for the quarters ending March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Disclosure: https://www.redchip.com/assets/levb_disclosure.html

