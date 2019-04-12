Amina Oyagbola to Appear as Guest Speaker at 2nd Annual West Africa Conference

Philanthropist and Global Business Leader Amina Oyagbola Will be a Guest Speaker at the Upcoming West African Conference Hosted by the Talent Agenda Series

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Founder of Women in Successful Careers, Amina Oyagbola is proud to announce that she will be a guest speaker in the upcoming June 25th and 26th Talent Agenda Series West Africa Conference located in Lagos, Nigeria.

The workshop will be aimed at helping delegates from various industries recognize and further understand the values of diversity in the workplace - both from an individual and a business perspective. Additionally, attendees will learn how to create a more diverse and inclusive environment that improves the overall employee experience.

Delegates in attendance can expect to:

Understand how recognizing, celebrating and encouraging diversity can lead to success in both a business and an employee experience capacity. Learn how to improve the overall employee experience of diverse employees and create a welcoming and inclusive environment where diversity is valued. Learn the key steps that need to be considered in order to effectively operationalize diversity and inclusivity throughout your organization, including how to make it a key deliverable for everyone.

Amina Oyagbola was responsible for moderating the March 29th, 2019 "Meet-a-WISCAR" event. This unique event showcases successful career women who share their career insights and life experiences with participants through an interview process. This 2019 women's month edition aimed to examine the conversation around achieving a more equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace that all genders can thrive in for development and the good of society.

In addition to guest speaker Amina Oyagbola, lectures will be presented by professionals Pai Gamde, Austin Okere, and many more. Pai Gamde is the Chief Human Resource Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Austin Okere is the Founder of CWG PLC and the Ausso Leadership Academy.

To learn more about the Talent Agenda West Africa Conference and guest speakers please visit:

2nd Annual West Africa Conference

Guest Speakers

About Amina Oyagbola

Amina Oyagbola is the current Managing Consultant of AKMS Consulting Limited, and she is also the founder of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR). Additionally, she is a former executive at MTN Nigeria Communications, which under her leadership and vision earned MTN the coveted Investor in People Gold Standard - becoming the first company in Nigeria to be accredited with this accolade. Amina Oyagbola has also been nominated as the HR Person of the Year by HR People Magazine.

Amina Oyagbola is also a philanthropist and published author of the "Women in the Nigerian Workplace" article in the Nigerian newspaper, Businessday Newspaper. She also recently appeared as a guest on the "Business Etiquette with Janet Adetu" radio programme.

For more information on Amina Oyagbola please visit:

https://aminaoyagbola.com/

https://aminaoyagbola.com/contact-me/

Contact info:

Amina Oyagbola

oyagbola@yahoo.com

SOURCE: Amina Oyagbola

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541836/Amina-Oyagbola-to-Appear-as-Guest-Speaker-at-2nd-Annual-West-Africa-Conference