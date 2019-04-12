INGENICO GROUP: Q1 2019 Revenue Conference Invitation



Nicolas Huss

CEO

is pleased to invite you to our first quarter revenue conference on

Tuesday, April 23rd at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:



https://www.ingenico.com/finance (https://www.ingenico.com/finance)

Conference call : PIN: 10709919#

France Toll: +33 (0) 1 72 72 07 74 03

UK Toll: +44 207 194 3759

USA Toll: +1 646 722 4916



About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

Q1 2019 Revenue Conference Invitation (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2241612/884265.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

