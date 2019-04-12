Announces partnerships with leading Atlassian Marketplace vendors to support democratising automation; unveils new disruptive products and services

ADAPTAVIST POSITIONS ITSELF AS THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT ATLASSIAN SOLUTION PARTNER COMMITTED TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Adaptavist, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner and Top Marketplace App Vendor, is strengthening its position as the digital transformation industry leader with its increased market footprint, unprecedented portfolio growth, and new partnerships and services. At the Atlassian Summit in Vegas, April 9-11 (booth 1131) Adaptavist will showcase its latest products, services, and partnerships with Atlassian ecosystem heavyweights ALM Works, Riada and Tempo.

"The past twelve months have been an incredibly exciting time for Adaptavist. In the past year, we've increased overall revenue 40+ per cent, our employee base by almost 50 per cent, and widened the breadth of our product and services to help our customers gain a competitive edge in the age of perpetual change," explains Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. "As digital transformation becomes the new norm across borders, teams, and industries, Adaptavist has leveraged new technology, the concept of continuous integration and cultural disruption to meet the needs of enterprise customers."

At Atlassian Summit, Adaptavist will be highlighting:

Automation power to the people: Introducing AutoBlocks for Jira

AutoBlocks for Jira is Adaptavist's visual, low code tool, based on Google's open-source Blockly technology, that allows all users of Atlassian tools (business or technical) to create complex automations and customisations to mold Jira to meet their needs.

"Automation is critical to modern IT success so we're thrilled AutoBlocks now makes it easy for both technical and non-technical users to tap into the power of automation and enable agile workflows across the entire company running on Atlassian," says Joff Redfern, VP of Product at Atlassian. "It's great to see top Marketplace vendors team up, think customer-first, and solve challenges together. This open and collaborative approach shows how Atlassian's culture transcends into its thriving ecosystem."

In the spirit of DevOps and continuous integration, Adaptavist has partnered with leading Atlassian Marketplace vendors, ALM Works, Tempo and Riada to enable the use of this powerful technology with other apps that have a presence across Atlassian's customer base.

"We are happy to support our long-time partner, Adaptavist, in their effort to make automation simpler and accessible to a larger audience," says Igor Sereda, CEO, ALM Works. "Our app, Structure for Jira, is perfectly fit for integration with AutoBlocks. The combination should provide greater flexibility for users and enable a wider range of solutions for our customers."

"When it comes to providing better customer experience and remaining on the forefront of innovation, we at Tempo are glad to have Adaptavist as partners to spearhead that movement," adds Ingi Brown, Project Management Lead at Tempo.

"We are always aiming to make things easier for our customers and Autoblocks can provide an easier way for our customers to tailor the Insight automation framework. We're therefore looking forward to work with Adaptavist to enable Autoblocks for Insight," says Tommy Nordahl, CEO at Riada.

Disruptive digital transformation offerings to be showcased at Atlassian Summit

VisualScript Studio launches to provide data visualisation for Jira and Confluence. Now development teams can track and create visual reports and dashboards to see complex relationships and create transparency across departments. And customers are already finding value. "We have always used a physical whiteboard to visualize Sprint dependencies, features and relevant milestones during our PI Planning. VisualScript Studio has provided us with a real-time dashboard in Jira to visualize this data. As a result, we have started to see improvement in collaboration and efficiency across globally distributed implementation teams" says Rob Negus, Director of IT Product Delivery, Agile and Delivery Management Office, Arm IT.

Introducing best practice-as-a-service to the Atlassian ecosystem

Assist is Adaptavist's on-demand Atlassian administration offering, which brings 'best practice-as-a-service' to the Atlassian ecosystem. The service was designed in response to growing demand from customers looking to supplement existing in-house capability or fully outsource day-to-day Jira and Confluence administration.

Scaled Agile Framework for Enterprises implementation via the Atlassian toolset

Adaptavist is launching a new best practice solution for implementing SAFe with Atlassian tools. This out-of-the-box solution provides the framework for global enterprises to leverage SAFe methodologies and agile development practices.

Adaptavist hits many company milestones, experiences unprecedented growth and becomes the go-to solutions provider for digital transformation

Scales global footprint to provide 24/7 support and enable securing the best talent in an era of remote working. 2019 will be the year of global expansion for Adaptavist as new offices are set to open in three new countries in the next quarter: Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tartu and Tallinn (Estonia), and Madrid (Spain). This supports Adaptavist's current growth trend of 50 per cent employee growth year on year.

2019 will be the year of global expansion for Adaptavist as new offices are set to open in three new countries in the next quarter: Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tartu and Tallinn (Estonia), and Madrid (Spain). This supports Adaptavist's current growth trend of 50 per cent employee growth year on year.

Adaptavist is seeing massive revenue growth from cloud alone. Revenue has increased 300% year on year and overall adoption (cloud licenses) has increased 70+ per cent. Award winning for scale and culture. Adaptavist recently won Deloitte 100 Fastest companies and The Sunday Times top 100 companies

