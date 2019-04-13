Red Auto Protection: RED Auto Protection Helps Protect Consumers Against Unexpected Auto Repairs

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2019 / RED Auto Protection is in the business of protecting people against unexpected auto repairs. They do so with honesty and integrity. RED Auto Protection is among the few vehicle protection plan companies that have an "A+" rating with the Better Business Bureau. In addition, it is a Ripoff Report verified business.

The original vehicle warranty usually does not last long. Most vehicle owners usually do not make use of the original warranty. At best, a manufacturer can offer an Extended Auto Warranty.

The Extended Auto Warranty has numerous limits and restrictions. In addition, it will not cover the powertrain of your vehicle, which is the most important part of your vehicle because it has the main components that generate power and make your vehicle to move.

Forget about warranties and extended warranties. What you need is a Vehicle Protection Plan from RED Auto Protection. This will cover you from all unexpected repairs. It will cover the entire powertrain of your car. Thus, you will have total peace of mind with the full knowledge that in case of repairs, you are fully covered by a trusted name in the vehicle protection plan industry.

A RED Auto vehicle protection plan will not place a restriction on where you can use your policy, as is the case with extended warranties. In addition, it is fully insured. That means that you are in safe hands.

Beware of extended auto warranties. Some of them are not insured. Therefore, in case a manufacturer goes out of business, claims might not be paid.

An extended auto warranty will tie you down to a particular dealership, where you purchased your car. That is the only place where you can repair your vehicle.

With RED Auto Protection, you can repair your vehicle in thousands of dealerships in the United States and Canada. You can use your protection plan at any ASE certified repair facility in North America.

Most car manufacturers usually offer reimbursement plans. That means you pay for the repair first and then you are reimbursed later. It can take weeks or even months before you get a reimbursement.

With any RED Auto Protection plan, you do not bear any cost upfront. The cost is paid directly over the phone by RED Auto using a corporate credit card.

You cannot customize an extended warranty. However, you can customize a RED Auto Protection plan according to the make, model, and year of your vehicle.

Whether you have 10 miles or 200,000 miles on your odometer, RED Auto will get you covered. For cars nearing the 150,000 mark, the Powertrain plan is the best choice. It covers the most vital components of the vehicle.

Insure the components of your vehicle that are the highest risk of breakdown with the Powertrain Plus coverage. It covers the entire powertrain and also the most important electrical and mechanical items including starter, alternator, the air conditioning unit, gaskets, and seals.

The best plans are the platinum and gold plans. These are for newer vehicles. The gold plan will only cover cars with less than 90,000 miles. The platinum plan covers cars with less than 75,000 miles. These two plans can be called "new car plans" or "bumper-to-bumper" plans. They cover most vehicle components.

According to RED Auto Protection reviews, RED Auto is a company that you can trust. You can count on RED Auto to cover you from all unexpected repairs. You cannot tell when your vehicle will breakdown next. The best thing that you can do is to protect yourself from unexpected repairs by contacting RED Auto today.

Red Auto Protection | (877) 580-7750 (Toll-Free) | supportdesk@redautoprotection.com

SOURCE: Red Auto Protection

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541659/RED-Auto-Protection-Helps-Protect-Consumers-Against-Unexpected-Auto-Repairs