The Middle East's Best Companies Share Learnings For Diversity, Leadership And Success At 2019 Middle East Edition Of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East's most successful Companies came together at the 2019 Middle East Edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women in Dubai this week to share best practices on gender diversity, leadership and success.Walking the talk on moving women leaders into senior leadership roles, collaboration, cross-industry best practices on gender diversity and creating a path for change management were highlighted as key enablers for business in the Middle East.

In his keynote address James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) demonstrated the significant positive impact gender diversity was having on the FHH business after a concentrated focus on increasing the number of women in executive leadership roles in 2018-19 and urged industry to take more direct action.

"It is crucial that leaders in industry--primarily men--move from a "NATO" approach on gender diversity ("no action, talk only") to one of NIKE ("Just do it"). Take the plunge. Hire and promote women into senior leadership roles, so the knock-on effect of role modelling can begin within your organization. It starts with changes at the TOP and cascades down. This is the success model," shared James Michael Lafferty.

Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer & Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company highlighted the importance of women in leadership being intentional about building their own careers, networks and supporting other women."Step out of your comfort zone and make sure you reach out, network and constantly build your support network. This support will be priceless as you develop in your career," she shared.

"Diversity is necessary for the changing landscape of business, but to help drive diversity you first need to diagnose where you are as an organization now and create a path for change management. This is at the core of raising equal opportunities for everyone," shared Judith Trujillo, Human Resources Manager, General Motors Africa & Middle East.

We at RB recognize everyday the immense value of a diverse and balanced workplace. We have amazing women and men working together to bring the best of both to our consumers and to each other. The business case and the rationale for "better balance" is well beyond needing a discussion or any debate - time for us to act! To the women...be bold, take risks, be active in seeking peer to peer and mentoring relationships and groups, and ask the questions that need to be asked - the policies and framework are all there but this is half the job - it's the proverbial car ready to go with a road waiting to be travelled - but you need to drive it forward! shared Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM, MENAP, Reckitt Benckiser.

Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women was launched in 2015 by House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd, after the success of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women by Anthony A. Rose. The summit has evolved to become a key enabler of gender diversity around the world in the Corporate sector with current editions in the USA, Singapore (world edition), India, Australia and the Middle East and is leveraged by over 200 organizations to train and develop their leaders.

Break the ceiling touch the sky now heads to Mumbai for the 2019 India Edition on May 13, 2019 in Mumbai, and then to Singapore for the 2019 World Edition on Sept 2, 2019.

Sponsors for the 2019 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky were Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, General Motors and Reckitt Benckiser (RB).

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional, "With six editions around the world in 2019, Break the ceiling touch the sky is now truly global and offers organizations a gold-standard forum to enable and empower their women leaders and male supporters of diversity. We look forward to enabling even more leaders to greater success via our upcoming editions in India, Singapore, etc."

