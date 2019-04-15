

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday amid rising risk appetite, as investors welcomed progress in trade talks between U.S. and China, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that trade deal would go 'way beyond' previous efforts to open China's markets to U.S. companies.



Speaking on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund this weekend, Mnuchin said that U.S-China trade talks are 'close to the final round of concluding issues'.



Mnuchin said that the two sides have consented that 'the enforcement mechanism works in both directions.'



Data from BusinessNZ showed that New Zealand services sector continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower rate, with a Performance of Services Index score of 52.9.



That's down from 53.6 in February, and it marks the lowest index score since 2012.



The kiwi advanced to an 11-day high of 0.6783 against the greenback, from a low of 0.6760 seen at 5:00 pm ET. The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around the 0.69 level.



The kiwi that closed last week's trading at 75.72 against the yen firmed to a 2-week high of 75.96. The kiwi is poised to find resistance around the 77.00 level.



The kiwi appreciated to a 4-day high of 1.6677 against the euro, compared to 1.6700 hit late New York Friday. If the kiwi rises further, 1.64 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



The NZ currency edged up to 1.0582 against the aussie, following a low of 1.0614 touched at 5:00 pm ET. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around the 1.04 level.



Looking ahead, Swiss producer and import prices for March are due at 2:30 am ET.



Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will deliver a speech in a television appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box at 8:30 am ET.



In the New York session, New York Fed's empire manufacturing survey for April and Canada existing home sales for March are slated for release.



At 1:00 pm ET, Evans will speak about the economy and monetary policy at the New York Association for Business Economics luncheon.



