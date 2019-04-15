The figures provided by e-commerce platform Turkeyol indicate that the volume of trade between the Middle Eastern countries and Turkey grew by 25% in the last decade to 42,913 million US Dollars. The largest growth of trade volume was recorded with Iraq with 141%, followed by Yemen with 105%, Jordan with 97% and Saudi Arabia with 59%. 75% of the trade between Turkey and the Middle Eastern countries was with Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The volume of trade between the Middle Eastern countries and Turkey is expected to reach 50 billion US Dollars by the end of 2019.

The volume of exports from the Middle Eastern countries to Turkey increased by 40%. (Photo: Business Wire)

Noting that the volume of trade between Turkey and the Middle Eastern countries would increase through e-export, Yusuf Yenitürkogullari, the founder of Turkeyol, said: "E-export is of critical importance for the region. At Turkeyol, we have set up an online platform for wholesale purchases and sales and eliminated all barriers that might be faced with in the course of commercial activities." Founded by Turkish and Arabic entrepreneurs, the e-commerce platform Turkeyol is available in 5 languages and focuses on Germany, Russia, Eastern Europe and Middle Eastern countries.

The volume of exports from the Middle Eastern countries to Turkey increased by 40% in the last decade to 17.243 million US Dollars. The products, which are exported to Turkey the most, include plastic products, mineral fuel, oil, gems and jewellery.

The B2B commerce platform Turkeyol offers translation companies to facilitate the communication between buyers and sellers, audit companies for product control, logistics companies for shipping and legal counselling companies for all legislation and contracts. Mentioning the payment infrastructure "Secure Trade" they established for the commercial activities between sellers and buyers to be handled securely, Yusuf Yenitürkogullari said: "We protect the rights of buyers and sellers when large payments other than credit card payments are concerned. Thanks to Secure Trade, we offer complete protection utilising advanced cryptography algorithms to buyers regarding the payments they make and to the sellers regarding the shipping of products and timely receipt of payments."

