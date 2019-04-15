Surfacer Inside-Out Access Catheter System to be Featured at 2019 Charing Cross (CX) International Annual Symposium

Positive results of single-center, prospective study to be presented along with several educational sessions

SAN ANTONIO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegrass Vascular Technologies (Bluegrass Vascular), a private medical technology company focused on innovating lifesaving devices and methods for vascular access procedures, announced today events taking place at the Charing Cross (CX) International Symposium this week in London, United Kingdom on April 15-18, 2019. Leading clinicians will discuss experience with the Surfacer Inside-Out Access Catheter System. The Surfacer System is indicated for obtaining central venous access to facilitate catheter insertion in patients with diminished upper body access.

Positive results from a single-center, prospective observational study of the Surfacer System demonstrating a 100% success rate in all patients will be presented on April 16th from 2:42 - 2:47 pm BST by Tobias Steinke, M.D., Chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Schön Klinik, Düsseldorf, Germany. The session titled "The Surfacer System - a single-center prospective observation study in central venous occlusion to demonstrate safety and efficacy" adds to the growing body of strong clinical evidence supporting the Surfacer System during routine commercial use.

"I look forward to sharing the compelling clinical results assessing the safety and efficacy of the Surfacer System as a viable treatment for central venous obstructions," stated Dr. Steinke, an investigator of the SAVE Post-Market Registry and presenter of the study's results at the 2019 Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC). "The Surfacer System continues to be an important tool used to reliably gain access and guard against the damaging and often deadly progression of this disease frequently experienced by patients in my clinical practice."

"The Surfacer System is an innovative approach to a long-standing problem that achieves sustainable access and delivery of life-saving treatments to patients, such as those requiring hemodialysis," stated James Gilbert, M.D., Consultant Transplant & Vascular Access Surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. "I look forward to expanding upon the extensive clinical capabilities of the Surfacer System in this week's Masterclass at Charing Cross."

Gabriele Niederauer, Ph.D., CEO and President of Bluegrass Vascular, commented, "This is an exciting time for our company and for patients everywhere suffering from the devastating effects of chronically occluded veins. I am appreciative of the clinical efforts being made by leading clinicians to substantiate its clinical value and look forward to announcing the highly anticipated results of our IDE study in the U.S."

The Surfacer System will also be highlighted during the following educational sessions:

"Central Occlusion Vascular Access Masterclass 'Inside-Out'" presented by Dr. Gilbert on Wednesday, April 17 th from 9:00am - 4:00pm BST .

presented by Dr. Gilbert on from 9:00am - . The "CX Vascular Access Workshop" demonstrated by Gürkan Sengölge, M.D., Medical University of Vienna , Department of Medicine III, Division of Nephrology and Dialysis on Thursday, April 18 th from 10:00am - 4:00pm BST .

The Surfacer System is CE-Mark approved and nearing completion of its pre-market investigational device exempt (IDE) study, SAVE-US (Surfacer System to Facilitate Access in VEnous Occlusions - United States).

About the Surfacer Inside-Out Access Catheter System

The Surfacer System is designed to reliably, efficiently and repeatedly gain central venous access by inserting the Surfacer System through the femoral vein and navigating it up through the patient's venous system with an exit point in the right internal jugular vein, the optimal location for placing a central venous catheter. This proprietary Inside-Out approach allows for the placement and maturation of permanent arteriovenous access options that are associated with improved patient outcomes and reduced cost of care for both hospitals and hemodialysis providers. The Surfacer System is CE marked and distributed in Europe by Merit Medical , a prominent global distributor of medical devices.