Lightspeed Loyalty Designed for Independent Businesses Makes Its Debut

LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed, a powerful cloud point-of-sale system for independent retailers and restaurants, today introduces Lightspeed Loyalty. With its seamless integration of Lightspeed's existing suite of products, the new technology enables merchants to engage customers, reward repeat business and build a loyal following.

Lightspeed Loyalty gives retailers and restaurants the ability to create a dialogue so that first-time guests become regulars and existing customers become more engaged, all from a single platform that creates true brand ambassadors. Going beyond point and reward systems, Lightspeed Loyalty provides businesses with the tools to better communicate and target their customers in a personalized way.

"Retailers and restaurants have always aimed to offer customers a superior level of service, and Lightspeed Loyalty allows them to take that service to the next level," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "We're providing these businesses with the tools to break down barriers, thus fostering strong customer relationships, driving repeat visits and increasing revenues, no matter the season."

Lightspeed Loyalty Key Features:

Easily set up a customized rewards program Automated Marketing: Create automated campaigns via SMS, mobile push notifications and a drag and drop email builder. Easily target customers with relevant offers based on auto-segmented customer habits and preset Smart Customer Groups

Create automated campaigns via SMS, mobile push notifications and a drag and drop email builder. Easily target customers with relevant offers based on auto-segmented customer habits and preset Smart Customer Groups Customer Insights: View customer habits and interests in one place to enhance menu management or inventory selection, pricing, and promotional planning

Existing Lightspeed Loyalty users have already begun to see how these key features have positively impacted their businesses.

"Lightspeed Loyalty allows us to have our uniquely branded restaurants all under one Loyalty platform, so we can reach all our customers at the same time," says Josh Cottingham of L&B Restaurants. "We are very excited to use this system to build and expand our customer base and satisfaction," he adds.

To date, more than 60,000,000 points have been awarded to over 200,000 customers. With this acquisition, Lightspeed now includes a robust integrated loyalty solution geared towards apparel boutiques, pet stores, quick service establishments and fine dining restaurants, just to name a few.

About Lightspeed

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed provides an easy-to-use, omni-channel commerce-enabling platform. The Company's software platform provides its customers with the critical functionalities they need to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their business. Lightspeed operates globally in approximately 100 countries, empowering single- and multi-location small- and medium-sized businesses to compete successfully in an omni-channel market environment by engaging with consumers across online, mobile, social, and physical channels. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to over 700 employees, with offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia.

