Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.04.2019 | 08:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2019

PR Newswire

London, April 12

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2019


Rank
Company
Sector
Country		 % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.2
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.3
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.2
4Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.9
5VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 2.8
6China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.7
7OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.6
8Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.6
9SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
10TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.5
11INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
12ENIOil & GasItaly 2.5
13BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.5
14CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.5
15East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.4
16Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.4
17TotalOil & GasFrance 2.4
18Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.4
19Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.4
20NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.4
21Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.4
22Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
23Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
24Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.3
25VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 2.3
26Cirrus LogicTechnologyUnited States 2.2
27Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.1
28BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.0
29TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.0
30BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.9
31Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
32Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 1.9
33PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
34CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
35BayerHealth CareGermany 1.7
36HalliburtonOil & GasUnited States 1.6
37ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.5
38PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.4
39NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.4
Total equity investments90.7
Cash and other net assets9.3
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019% of Net Assets
Europe36.5
Asia Pacific16.6
Japan14.2
United Kingdom10.6
United States10.5
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets9.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019 % of Net Assets
Financials22.1
Health Care17.1
Telecommunications14.8
Oil & Gas13.1
Industrials7.9
Consumer Services7.3
Technology4.6
Consumer Goods3.8
Cash and other net assets9.3
100.0

As at 31 March 2019, the net assets of the Company were £137,577,000.

15 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2019 PR Newswire