EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2019



Rank

Company

Sector

Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.2 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.3 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.2 4 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.9 5 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.8 6 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.7 7 Orange Telecommunications France 2.6 8 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.6 9 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 10 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.5 11 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 12 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.5 13 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.5 14 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.5 15 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.4 16 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.4 17 Total Oil & Gas France 2.4 18 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.4 19 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.4 20 Nokia Technology Finland 2.4 21 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.4 22 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 23 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 24 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.3 25 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 2.3 26 Cirrus Logic Technology United States 2.2 27 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.1 28 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.0 29 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.0 30 BBVA Financials Spain 1.9 31 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 32 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.9 33 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 34 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 35 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.7 36 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 1.6 37 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.5 38 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.4 39 Nomura Financials Japan 1.4 Total equity investments 90.7 Cash and other net assets 9.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 36.5 Asia Pacific 16.6 Japan 14.2 United Kingdom 10.6 United States 10.5 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 9.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019 % of Net Assets Financials 22.1 Health Care 17.1 Telecommunications 14.8 Oil & Gas 13.1 Industrials 7.9 Consumer Services 7.3 Technology 4.6 Consumer Goods 3.8 Cash and other net assets 9.3 100.0

As at 31 March 2019, the net assets of the Company were £137,577,000.

15 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF