The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2019
PR Newswire
London, April 12
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2019
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.2
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|4.0
|3
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.5
|4
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|5
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.5
|6
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.4
|7
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.2
|8
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|3.2
|9
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|3.1
|10
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.1
|11
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
|3.1
|12
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.9
|13
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
|2.9
|14
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.9
|15
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.8
|16
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.8
|17
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.8
|18
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|19
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.7
|20
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.6
|21
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.6
|22
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.6
|23
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.5
|24
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.5
|25
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.5
|26
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.4
|27
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.4
|28
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.4
|29
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.3
|30
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.2
|31
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|2.1
|32
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.1
|33
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|34
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.0
|35
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.0
|36
|Valeo
|Consumer Goods
|France
|1.8
|37
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|1.6
|38
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.3
|39
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.1
|Total equity investments
|103.4
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.4)
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 March 2019
|% of Net Assets
|France
|22.0
|Germany
|18.6
|Scandinavia
|16.8
|Southern Europe
|14.5
|Benelux
|13.6
|Switzerland
|10.5
|Ireland
|4.6
|Poland
|2.8
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.4)
|100.0
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 March 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|19.8
|Financials
|19.6
|Industrials
|16.3
|Oil & Gas
|11.1
|Consumer Services
|9.7
|Technology
|9.4
|Consumer Goods
|8.8
|Telecommunications
|6.1
|Utilities
|2.6
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.4)
|100.0
As at 31 March 2019, the net assets of the Company were £366,643,000.
15 April 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP