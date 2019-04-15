The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2019

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.2 2 Sanofi Health Care France 4.0 3 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.5 4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 5 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.5 6 Nokia Technology Finland 3.4 7 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.2 8 Getinge Health Care Sweden 3.2 9 ING Financials Netherlands 3.1 10 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.1 11 Sopra Steria Technology France 3.1 12 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 2.9 13 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.9 14 Total Oil & Gas France 2.9 15 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.8 16 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.8 17 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.8 18 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.8 19 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.7 20 Orange Telecommunications France 2.6 21 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.6 22 BBVA Financials Spain 2.6 23 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 24 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.5 25 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.5 26 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.4 27 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.4 28 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.4 29 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.3 30 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.2 31 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.1 32 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.1 33 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.0 34 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.0 35 DNB Financials Norway 2.0 36 Valeo Consumer Goods France 1.8 37 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.6 38 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.3 39 Leoni Industrials Germany 1.1 Total equity investments 103.4 Cash and other net liabilities (3.4) Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019 % of Net Assets France 22.0 Germany 18.6 Scandinavia 16.8 Southern Europe 14.5 Benelux 13.6 Switzerland 10.5 Ireland 4.6 Poland 2.8 Cash and other net liabilities (3.4) 100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 19.8 Financials 19.6 Industrials 16.3 Oil & Gas 11.1 Consumer Services 9.7 Technology 9.4 Consumer Goods 8.8 Telecommunications 6.1 Utilities 2.6 Cash and other net liabilities (3.4) 100.0

As at 31 March 2019, the net assets of the Company were £366,643,000.

15 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP