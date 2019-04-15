sprite-preloader
WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.04.2019 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2019

PR Newswire

London, April 12

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.2
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.0
3TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.5
4NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.5
5Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.5
6NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.4
7Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.2
8GetingeHealth CareSweden 3.2
9INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.1
10ENIOil & GasItaly 3.1
11Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 3.1
12GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 2.9
13Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.9
14TotalOil & GasFrance 2.9
15Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.8
16AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.8
17ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.8
18PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.8
19MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.7
20OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.6
21E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.6
22BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.6
23BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
24RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.5
25Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.5
26IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.4
27CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.4
28MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.4
29SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.3
30OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.2
31GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.1
32Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.1
33BayerHealth CareGermany 2.0
34Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.0
35DNBFinancialsNorway 2.0
36ValeoConsumer GoodsFrance 1.8
37Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 1.6
38OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.3
39LeoniIndustrialsGermany 1.1
Total equity investments103.4
Cash and other net liabilities(3.4)
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019% of Net Assets
France22.0
Germany18.6
Scandinavia16.8
Southern Europe14.5
Benelux13.6
Switzerland10.5
Ireland4.6
Poland2.8
Cash and other net liabilities(3.4)
100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019% of Net Assets
Health Care19.8
Financials19.6
Industrials16.3
Oil & Gas11.1
Consumer Services9.7
Technology9.4
Consumer Goods8.8
Telecommunications6.1
Utilities2.6
Cash and other net liabilities(3.4)
100.0

As at 31 March 2019, the net assets of the Company were £366,643,000.

15 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire