Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-04-15 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 15.04.2019 Extraordinary FRGTE Frigate RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2019 Government Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2019 Audited annual HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2019 Coupon payment date NHCA049022A New Hanza Capital RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2019 Interim report, 3 LHV LHV Group TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2019 Audited annual LEGR0187528A, Lietuvos energija VLN report LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2019 Coupon payment date UPPB080022FA UPP & CO Kauno 53 TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2019 Annual General BTE1R Baltic Telekom RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2019 Investors event LEGR0187528A, Lietuvos energija VLN LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2019 Audited annual ELEK Latvenergo RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2019 Annual General EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN Meeting Fund III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2019 Interim report, 3 BLT1T Baltika TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2019 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2019 Annual General OAMOBBF1L Orion Asset VLN Meeting Management UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.