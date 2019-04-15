Liquidnet EU Limited established to address Brexit

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, announces that it has launched its EU operations in Dublin. Liquidnet EU Limited (located in Dublin's International Financial Services Centre), has been authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a MiFID II investment firm and MTF operator. This new entity acts as an agency broker, ensuring Liquidnet continues to provide services to its Member community based in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Liquidnet began preparations to open an EEA-based presence in early 2017, following the UK invocation of Article 50 to leave the EU. As a result, and following an extensive evaluation and assessment of alternative locations, the firm chose to establish a presence in Dublin in readiness for Brexit. Dublin is a well-established international financial centre with an appropriate and supportive financial regulatory regime. As such, it is already home to a significant number of major financial institutions as well as a growing number of financial technology firms.

"It is vital that we continue to provide services to all our European clients, which include some of the world's biggest institutional investors following Brexit," said Simon Ormrod, Chief Operating Officer, Liquidnet EMEA. "Establishing our presence in Dublin ensures that our EU-based operations continue to give our clients global access to the same unique liquidity, innovation, and execution ecosystem that we currently offer from the UK."

"In searching for a location for our EU operations, we carefully reviewed a number of jurisdictions in Europe before concluding that Dublin offered the regulatory environment and highly skilled workforce that will enable us to continue to serve our Members' needs and grow our business in the region," Ormrod continued.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a technology-driven, global institutional investment network that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents and seamlessly connects institutional brokers, investment banks, exchanges, alternative trading venues, and a growing list of data and research providers. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient, and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

2019 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered with the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority as a Financial Service Provider, FSP number FSP3781. Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190414005019/en/

Contacts:

Jeff Watt for Liquidnet

Greentarget Communications

+44(0)207 324 5482

jeff.watt@greentarget.co.uk