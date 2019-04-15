Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB: HOYLU CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS RESELLER AND PARTNER NETWORK

Stockholm April 15, 2019

Hoylu continues to expand its reseller network with the signing of 4 new partners.

SHI International Corp, (shi.com) with headquarter in New Jersey, US, is ranked as the 8th largest IT solution providers in the US with more than 4000 employees and 30 offices worldwide.

LINX Multimedia, (teamlinx.com) is a technology integrator specializing in the design, installation and support of network cabling, multimedia, security and wireless systems. LINX was founded in 2003 and has grown to a nationally recognized leader with the headquarter in Denver, Colorado, US.

Exaprobe SAS, (exaprobe.com) with headquarter in France is a subsidiary and system integrator of Econocom Group who develops, integrates and operates digital services and infrastructure for all network, security, unified and audiovisual communication needs.

Kadsoft Computer GmbH (kadsoft.de) is a medium sized IT solutions provider with headquarter in Freital, Germany.

Stein Revelsby, Hoylu's CEO, commented: "We are pleased to welcome our new partners and to expand our market reach within France, Germany and the US."

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu



Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se