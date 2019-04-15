Stryker launches next generation flow diverter for treatment of brain aneurysms

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker announces the availability of the Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter following CE mark approval in March. Surpass Evolve is Stryker's latest entrant into the flow diversion space for the treatment of brain aneurysms.

Building on the reliable opening and optimal flow diversion profile of the existing Surpass platform, this new device has been designed to maximize overall procedural ease of use and provide physicians with a high level of control through the procedure. "The Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter is the culmination of many years of flow diversion research, extensive physician feedback from around the world and Stryker engineering prowess. This high performing device will be a great addition to our hemorrhagic portfolio to help physicians in the treatment of brain aneurysms," said Mark Paul, President, Stryker's Neurovascular Division.

"Surpass Evolve represents a breakthrough advancement in the treatment of complex brain aneurysms. The device is easy to use, highly responsive and demonstrates a strong flow diversion for aneurysm healing," stated Dr. Vitor Mendes Pereira, Professor at Toronto Western Hospital, who conducted the first clinical procedures.

Usage of flow diversion technology for the treatment of brain aneurysms has grown in acceptance and significant over the last decade. Flow diverters enable physicians to treat their patients suffering from brain aneurysms without ever entering the sac of the aneurysm itself.

About brain aneurysms and flow diverters

An aneurysm occurs when a part of a blood vessel becomes weak, causing the vessel to balloon or bulge and fill with blood. Aneurysms can occur in any blood vessel in the body. However, brain aneurysms are the most life-threatening. If left untreated, the aneurysm may continue to weaken until it bursts and bleeds into the brain. Almost 500,000 deaths occur each year as a result of a brain aneurysm.

About Stryker

