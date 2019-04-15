

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (BRW.L), a provider of discretionary wealth management, Monday confirmed that it is in exclusive discussions with Investec in relation to the possible acquisition of its wealth management business in the Republic of Ireland.



The company was responding to the recent press speculation regarding its interest in acquiring Investec's wealth management business.



Brewin Dolphin said the talks are ongoing and there can be no certainty that a deal will be agreed.



The company will make a further announcement if and when appropriate.



In London, Brewin Dolphin shares were trading at 331.80 pence, up 0.30 percent.



