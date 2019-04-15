

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Netherlands' retail sales rose to a three-month high in February, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.8 percent rise in January.



The latest growth was the highest since last November, when retail sales increased 4.3 percent.



The sales volume increased 3.5 percent in February, following a 0.9 percent increased in the previous month.



Non-food sales grew the most by 5.7 percent rise in February, and clothing rose by 4.2 percent.



Online sales climbed 16.8 percent in February, compared to the same month last year.



