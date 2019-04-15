Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Voting Rights & Director/PDMR Shareholding Update 15/04/2019

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), Atlas Mara (LON: ATMA) notifies the market that as of 15 April 2019, Atlas Mara has 174,618,767 ordinary shares in issue, of which 1,541,782 are held in treasury and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow as part of the contingent consideration for the acquisition of Finance Bank Zambia Limited, as disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 169,778,687. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

The update in total voting rights reflects the issuance of 288,995 shares from the Company's treasury stock to its Non-Executive Directors, in accordance with the terms of their letters of appointment, pursuant to which a percentage of their individual compensation is satisfied by the issue of shares.

The information set out below is being provided in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

Name of Director / PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares held prior to issuance Number of Shares Acquired Number of Ordinary Shares held following issuance % Robert E. Diamond, Jr 3,606,757 89,264 3,696,021 2.18 Rachel F. Robbins 61,974 24,548 86,522 0.05 Amadou Raimi 56,758 27,895 84,653 0.05 Eduardo Mondlane, Jr. 49,948 24,548 74,496 0.04 Michael Wilkerson 5,864 24,548 30,412 0.02 Richie Boucher 5,864 24,548 30,412 0.02 Simon Lee 0 18,170 18,170 0.01

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

