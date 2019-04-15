

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation slowed in March, data from Statistics Finland reported On Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.3 percent rise in February. In the same month previous year, inflation stood at 0.8 percent.



The slowdown in inflation from a year ago was due to reductions in the prices of mobile phones, televisions, detached houses and children's day care fees.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in March.



The EU measuring harmonized inflation was 1.2 percent in March. The corresponding figure for euro area was 1.4 percent.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.1 percent.



