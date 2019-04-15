The share capital of Artha Optimum A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 17 April 2019 in the ISIN below. Artha Optimum A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0061029055 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Artha Optimum A/S ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 43,156 shares (DKK 647,340,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 178 shares (DKK 2,670,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 43,334 shares (DKK 650,010,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 47,100.81 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 15,000 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ARAOPT ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 159063 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=719542