

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased in March, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



The total trade surplus decreased to NOK 13.87 billion in March from NOK 15.2 billion in February.



In the same month previous year, the trade surplus was NOK 17.88 billion.



The exports fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in March, while imports rose 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports and imports rose 3.1 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively, in March.



At the same time, the mainland trade deficit rose to NOK 25.6 billion from NOK 26.03 billion in the same month of 2018.



