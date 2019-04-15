

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady in cautious trade on Monday, with easing concerns about a slowdown in global growth and growing hopes for a possible U.S.-China trade deal helping underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 3 points at 5,506 in opening deals after gaining around 0.3 percent on Friday.



Advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe jumped nearly 4 percent after it agreed to buy digital marketing firm Epsilon from Alliance Data Systems Corp. for $4.4 billion in cash.



Media conglomerate Vivendi gained 0.8 percent after its first-quarter revenues increased 10.7 percent from last year.



BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up 1-2 percent ahead of quarterly results from a number of big U.S. banks due this week.



