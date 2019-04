LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Airlines Group (IAG) Monday announced the appointment of Steve Gunning as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Enrique Dupuy de Lôme, effective June 2019. Gunning has been serving as CFO of British Airways, since January 2016.



Steve Gunning is the acting director of IAG Global Business Services since December 2017 and served as Chief Executive of IAG Cargo from 2011.



