

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation slowed further in March to the lowest level in a year, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in March, after a 3.0 percent increase in February.



The latest rate was the lowest since March 2018, when the inflation was 1.7 percent.



Domestic market prices recorded a 2.4 percent rise annually in March, after a 4.7 percent increase in the previous month, while foreign market prices were unchanged at 1.4 percent.



The import price index rose 1.4 percent yearly and held stable in February compared to previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 1.3 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.



