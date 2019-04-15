

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday, as mining and energy stocks fell, offsetting gains in the banking sector ahead of quarterly results from a number of big U.S. banks due this week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 7,445 in opening deals after closing up 0.3 percent on Friday.



Miners fell on profit taking after recent strong gains. Anglo American dropped 1.2 percent and Antofagasta slipped 0.2 percent.



Rio Tinto lost 1.3 percent after it committed $302 million of additional capital to advance its Resolution Copper project in the US state of Arizona.



Acacia Mining fell 2.3 percent after its gold production for the first-quarter declined 13 percent, mainly due to lower production at North Mara and Buzwagi.



BP Plc declined more than 1 percent as oil prices slipped in volatile trade.



AstraZeneca slid half a percent and GlaxoSmithKline eased 0.2 percent as the pound opened the week on a solid footing,



Brewin Dolphin Holdings was marginally higher. The provider of discretionary wealth management confirmed that it is in exclusive discussions with Investec in relation to the possible acquisition of its wealth management business in the Republic of Ireland.



IG Group Holdings rallied 2.6 percent. The multi-platform trading company said that its Chairman, Andy Green, intends to resign as Chairman at the company's AGM in September 2019.



Banks Lloyds Banking and Barclays were up around 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX