The "Europe Lip Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe lip care products market reached a value of US$ 632 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.4% during 2019-2024 and reach a value of US$ 733 Million by 2024.

Females generally represent the main consumers of lip care products in Europe, however, catalyzed by a growing trend of personnel grooming among men, the number of male consumers is also continuously increasing.

Another trend being witnessed in the market is an increasing demand for sun protection lip care products which provide protection to the lips from the prolonged exposure to the sun, which can otherwise result in wrinkling, premature aging or actinic cheilitis.

Various manufacturers are now also investing in product innovations, faster and long-lasting formulas, and adding attractive ranges to increase their consumer base. Germany currently represents the largest market in Europe followed by the United Kingdom.

Key Questions Answered

How has the European lip care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the European lip care products market based on the category type?

What is the breakup of the European lip care products market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the European lip care products market based on the distribution channel?

What is the country-wise breakup of the European lip care products market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of European lip care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the European lip care products market?

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe Lip Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Category

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Country

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Category

6.1 Non-Medicated Lip Care Products

6.2 Medicated and Therapeutic Lip Care Products

6.3 Sun Protection Lip Care Products

7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Lip Balm

7.2 Lip Butter

7.3 Lip Scrubs

7.4 Lip Oil

7.5 Others

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarket and Hypermarkets

8.2 Speciality Stores

8.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

8.4 Others

9 Market Breakup by Country

9.1 Germany

9.2 United Kingdom

9.3 France

9.4 Italy

9.5 Spain

9.6 Russia

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

