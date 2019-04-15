

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $462.09 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $332.75 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $462.09 Mln. vs. $332.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.35 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.30



