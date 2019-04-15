Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.14p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---