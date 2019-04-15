Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 12-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1870.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 1897.92p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1826.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 1853.62p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---