Peristaltic Pumps Market to Reach US$638.3 Mn by 2022, Thanks to Rising Products' Demand, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peristaltic pumps market depicts a competitive and fragmented landscape, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market is home to a large number of regional and multinational players, adds TMR. Additionally, there is a growing competition driven by research and development in the global peristaltic pumps market. Some key players driving this competition in the peristaltic pumps market are Watson Marlow Limited, Graco, Inc., Wanner Engineering, Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Limited, Seko Spa, and PCM Group UK Ltd.

The global peristaltic pumps market is attracting large investments in new technologies. These new technologies include high-pressure applications. Due to growing applications, the end-user industries are driving innovation for providing safety and reducing downtime. The peristaltic pumps market players are expected to undertake mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to bring product innovations and enhancements in the near future.

The global peristaltic pumps market is expected to reach US$638.3 Mn in revenues by 2022 end. It is expected to rise at 6.3% CAGR during 2017-2022. The peristaltic pumps market is witness a notable growth, thanks to fixed speed pumps. Among various pump types, the fixed speed pumps are gaining increased traction due to rising demand from a wide range of industries. The peristaltic pumps market is also expected to register strong growth in Asia Pacific region. The total revenues in the region are expected to reach nearly US$200 Mn by 2022 end.

Rising Water Treatment Solutions to Drive Growth for the Peristaltic Pumps Market

Waste water treatment is emerging as a major challenge for governments as well as various industries. Waste water treatments are expensive, often difficult to undertake and ineffective treatment can result in considerable legal penalties and substantial environmental damage. Earlier, methods such as lime dosing techniques were popular for sewage and water waste treatment. However, peristaltic pumps are increasingly becoming the go-to option for these treatments. Peristaltic pumps market offers various cost-effective, effective, and hassle-free methods for operations. Additionally, lime dosing can be expensive for maintenance, cause leakage, and result in component failure. Hence, the conventional use of progressing pumps is slowly going out of fashion, which is expected to result in major growth for the peristaltic pumps market.

Increasing Applications to Open Bright Horizons for the Peristaltic Pumps Market

Submersible pumps and diaphragm type are commonly used in industries for a wide range of applications. These pumps often provide a cost-efficient and energy efficient applications. However, pumps like diaphragm are well suited for applications when the fluid solution is clean. Due to the design of the pump, such as submersed standings, these pumps decay over time if the application involves large amounts of industrial and chemical waste. Hence, peristaltic pumps are substituting these pumps in a wide range of industrial applications. Since these are the latest pumps to have emerged in the market, these also have exceptional suction properties. Growing industrial activity, stringent environment regulations, and cost-effective ways offered by peristaltic pumps will likely drive major growth in the near future. The peristaltic pumps market is expected to aid a wide range of applications such as biotechnology, medical, wastewater treatment, industrial processes, and oil and gas explorations.

This is review of the report, titled "Peristaltic Pumps Market (Product Type- Fixed Speed Pumps, Variable Speed Pumps; Discharge Capacity- Up to 30 psig, 30-50 psig, 50-100 psig, 100-200 psig, above 200 psig; End Use Sector- Water and Wastewater Treatment, Medical and Biotechnology, Industrial Process, Oil & Gas, Others (Laboratories, Poultry Farms, etc.))- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017- 2022.

The Peristaltic Pumps Market has been segmented as follows:

Product Type

Fixed Speed Pumps

Variable Speed Pumps

Discharge Capacity

Up to 30 psig

30-50 psig

50-100 psig

100-200 psig

Above 200 psig

End-Use Sector

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Medical and Biotechnology

Industrial Processes

Oil & Gas

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

