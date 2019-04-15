Defining the essence of future, DIGIX HUAWEI Global Smartphone Theme Design Competition Officially Launched

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGIX HUAWEI Global Smartphone Theme Design Competition was formally launched on April 11th, inviting exceptional designers and art enthusiasts from all over the globe to send in their thematic interface designs, including illustrations, animations, and 3D graphics. With the theme of 'Hello, New Art', this competition aims to create a fusion of art and technology, sharing the cutting-edge design and aesthetic trends with global users.

Global Authoritative judges facilitate to forge an international professional design arena

An impressive panel of judges has been appointed including Xiaokang Liu (KL&K Creative Strategics Founder), Jun Fei (Professor of School of Design, Central Academy of Fine Arts), Bai Cha (One of China's Most Popular Cartoonists), María José Pérez-Luque (Head of the Multimedia and Graphic Design program, ESNE, Madrid), Alejandro Magallenes (Member of the Alliance Graphique Internationale), Jun Liang (Huawei UCD Chief User Experience Design Director), Alexandre Plicque Gurlitt (Senior Visual Designer, Paris Aesthetic Research Center), and other prominent design masters so as to forge the most influential design arena in the mobile phone industry.

Special guest designers to create conceptual works, interpreting the essence of new art

For the warming-up of this competition, an influential panel of design masters had been invited to create a set of stylish and imaginative masterpieces, showing audiences the new definition of art. The panel list is as follow:

Ye Luying, illustrator named in the Forbes Under 30 Asia List

Wu Sijun, young artist

LOST7, popular illustrator

Paulo Villagrán, One of Mexico's Most Prominent Illustrators

Wang Yunfei, popular illustrator

FIREYE, popular illustrator

Free to show your strengths in four major categories

This year's Global Theme Design competition is divided into four separate categories, including illustrations, animations, 2D graphics, and 3D graphics. Designers can choose to submit work into any category to compete for the prize and demonstrate their uniqueness in the specific art field.

In this world-class design competition, designers from all over the world will compete on the same stage and interpret new art with extraordinary creativity. Art design will be revitalized by those talented designers in the process of exploring the futuristic aesthetics.

Generous rewards to your design talent

Eight major awards were set up for 134 winners, with a total prize of more than $330,000 US dollars, and will include the Global Winner Grand Prize, Stars of Tomorrow Award, Most Popular Award etc. In addition to cash rewards, as part of the designer support program, a special Creative Fund is established to incentivize the art work creation and guarantee artists the corresponding income. At the same time, this competition will be launched in more than 170 countries and regions. All entries are able to receive exposure from billions through online and offline channels worldwide, bringing an extraordinary experience to hundreds of millions of Huawei smartphone users.

Easy to create themes by employing Huawei Themes Development Tool 9.0

In line with this competition, Huawei officially launched the Theme Development Tool 9.0. The newly upgraded theme development tool supports theme visualization editing, multi-effect online preview, and materials one-click packaging, enabling designers to get rid of complex lock screen script development etc., generating a designer friendly environment and leaving more time for the creation.

Event information not to be missed: Your participation will affect the future of smartphone theme design aesthetics

The theme is one of the key artistic measure of smartphones and the theme designer is the master of making the fusion of art and technology possible. And hundreds of millions of users will be influenced by every detail of the theme design.

We believe that a great number of designers from all over the world will participate this competition enthusiastically! For more information, please visit the official website: https://themes.cloud.huawei.com/contest/index.html or open the Huawei Themes application to enter the competition registration page and sign up to participate!

About Huawei Consumer Business Group

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centers have been set up in the North America, Europe, Japan, India and China, etc. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables, mobile broadband device, family device and device cloud service, is the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. Huawei's global network advantages, global operation capacity and global partnership are built on 20 years of expertise in telecom industry. Huawei Consumer BG is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the happiness of technological advances with more people around the world. Walk the walk and make dreams come true.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871569/HUAWEI_THEME_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871567/HUAWEI_THEME_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871568/HUAWEI_THEME_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871566/HUAWEI_THEME_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871570/HUAWEI_THEME_4.jpg