OpGen is a diagnostic company focused on revolutionizing the identification and treatment of bacterial infections. The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel molecular test, in combination with the Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics product, allows for the detection of five pathogens as well as 47 resistance genes and mutations, while also predicting the resistance for 14 antibiotics in less than three hours, a major improvement over the two to three days current methods require. OpGen expects to initiate the 510(k) clearance processes for its products in Q219.

