Hardman & Co Research: Filta Group (FLTA): Strong and transformative year in 2018 15-Apr-2019 / 12:30 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Strong and transformative year in 2018* Filta Group (Filta) provides cleaning services to commercial kitchens in North America, the UK and, more recently, mainland Europe. The company reported a strong set of figures for FY18, in line with our expectations. In addition to buying in the European master franchise, it has made a major step in acquiring Watbio, which will increase the company-owned operations and reinforce the UK side of the business. Revenues should prove both consistent and persistent, and there is scope for continuing growth for many years, in our view.

April 15, 2019 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)