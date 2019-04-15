Network Access Control (NAC) Market Outlook, 2019 - Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Network Access Control (NAC), 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings. This research service includes a detailed analysis of the global Network Access Control (NAC) market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook.
NAC technologies have evolved significantly from the early focus on authentication and authorization of managed endpoints to focus on securing BYOD, guest-access, and IoT devices. Leading NAC vendors have improved their technology value proposition with functionalities to support IoT, IIoT and OT devices, granular segmentation, user behaviour monitoring, enhanced visibility, and security automation & orchestration capability for automated threat detection and response.
The key NAC value proposition of providing comprehensive visibility, guest management, BYOD management, and granular policy enforcement remain the key market drivers. Additionally, growing threat landscape due to IoT/IIoT devices is further expanding the market adoption and growth.
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions NAC Market research provides competition analysis and ranking of the leading NAC vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix. This study includes SPARK Matrix and competition analysis of key vendors including Auconet, Cisco, Extreme Networks, ForeScout, Fortinet (Bradford Networks), Genians, HP Enterprise, Impulse, InfoExpress, NETSHIELD, Portnox, and Pulse Secure.
NAC market outlook research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendors capabilities, competitive differentiation, and its market position.
SPARK Matrix: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix (Strategic Performance Assessment and Ranking) provides a visual representation and strategic insights on how each vendor ranks against their competitors, with respect to various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact.
Research Contents
Executive Overview
- NAC Market Overview
- Key Research Findings
Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers
Market Adoption and Deployment Trends
- Deployment type: On-premise vs SaaS
- Customer type: SMB vs Large Enterprises
Regional Trends and Forecasts
- The Americas
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa
- Asia Pacific
Industry Trends and Forecasts
- Banking and Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life-sciences
- Government
- Education
- IT & Telecom
- Energy & Utility Services
- Manufacturing
- Others
Competition Landscape & Analysis
- Competition Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators
- Leading Vendor Profiles and Analysis
- SPARK Matrix
Research Methodologies
