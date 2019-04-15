Network Access Control (NAC) Market Outlook, 2019 - Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Network Access Control (NAC), 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings. This research service includes a detailed analysis of the global Network Access Control (NAC) market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook.

NAC technologies have evolved significantly from the early focus on authentication and authorization of managed endpoints to focus on securing BYOD, guest-access, and IoT devices. Leading NAC vendors have improved their technology value proposition with functionalities to support IoT, IIoT and OT devices, granular segmentation, user behaviour monitoring, enhanced visibility, and security automation & orchestration capability for automated threat detection and response.

The key NAC value proposition of providing comprehensive visibility, guest management, BYOD management, and granular policy enforcement remain the key market drivers. Additionally, growing threat landscape due to IoT/IIoT devices is further expanding the market adoption and growth.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions NAC Market research provides competition analysis and ranking of the leading NAC vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix. This study includes SPARK Matrix and competition analysis of key vendors including Auconet, Cisco, Extreme Networks, ForeScout, Fortinet (Bradford Networks), Genians, HP Enterprise, Impulse, InfoExpress, NETSHIELD, Portnox, and Pulse Secure.

NAC market outlook research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendors capabilities, competitive differentiation, and its market position.

SPARK Matrix: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix (Strategic Performance Assessment and Ranking) provides a visual representation and strategic insights on how each vendor ranks against their competitors, with respect to various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact.

Research Contents

Executive Overview

NAC Market Overview

Key Research Findings

Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers

Market Adoption and Deployment Trends

Deployment type: On-premise vs SaaS

Customer type: SMB vs Large Enterprises

Regional Trends and Forecasts

The Americas

Europe , Middle East , and Africa

, , and Asia Pacific

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Banking and Financial Services

Healthcare & Life-sciences

Government

Education

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utility Services

Manufacturing

Others

Competition Landscape & Analysis

Competition Analysis

Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators

Leading Vendor Profiles and Analysis

SPARK Matrix

Research Methodologies

Keywords : Network Access Control, NAC Market, Endpoint Visibility and Control, IoT Security, Security Automation and Orchestration, Software Defined Perimeter, SDP, Competitive Evaluation, SPARK Matrix, Market Research, Market Size, Market Forecast, Technology Trends

Similar Research:

Market Outlook: Privileged Access Management (PAM), 2019-2024, Worldwide

Market Outlook: IT Risk Management (ITRM), 2019-2024, Worldwide

Market Outlook: Vendor Risk Management (VRM), 2019-2024, Worldwide

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic research, consulting, and advisory services.

Contact:

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

See available research: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg