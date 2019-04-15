sprite-preloader
15.04.2019
BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Receives Drill Permits at Dixie Properties

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ('BTU' or the 'Company') (BTU-TSX:V) announces it has received permits to drill on its Dixie Halo gold project immediately south and contiguous to Great Bear Resources. The permits are active as of April 11, 2019 until April 10, 2022 and cover the claim tenures previously referred to as Dixie Halo South and Dixie Halo South-East.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
'Paul Wood'

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BTU METALS CORP.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541974/BTU-Receives-Drill-Permits-at-Dixie-Properties


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE