BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Receives Drill Permits at Dixie Properties

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ('BTU' or the 'Company') (BTU-TSX:V) announces it has received permits to drill on its Dixie Halo gold project immediately south and contiguous to Great Bear Resources. The permits are active as of April 11, 2019 until April 10, 2022 and cover the claim tenures previously referred to as Dixie Halo South and Dixie Halo South-East.

