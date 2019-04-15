The Trout Group LLC: ORYZON to Present Further REIMAGINE Efficacy Data with Vafidemstat at the 7th World Congress on ADHD in Lisbon

Complete data on the adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity disorder cohort will be presented

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2019 / Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will present the efficacy results from the adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) cohort from the REIMAGINE Phase IIa trial at the 7th World Congress on ADHD, which will be held April 25-28 in Lisbon (Portugal). The aggregated results from the ADHD cohort plus the Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) cohort will also be presented. Positive efficacy data from the BPD cohort were recently published at the 27th European Congress of Psychiatry (EPA 2019) in Warsaw (Poland) earlier this month.

REIMAGINE (EudraCT Number 2018-002140-88) is a Phase IIa "basket" clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of vafidemstat in aggression in the adult population with CNS disorders, including three psychiatric disorders (ADHD, BPD and Autism Spectrum Syndrome (ASD)). This trial includes 6 patients per indication and is being conducted in Spain at the Vall d'Hebrón hospital in Barcelona. REIMAGINE is designed as a single-arm, open-label, 8-weeks treatment study.

For more information on this event please visit https://www.adhd-congress.org/

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon's LSD1 program has rendered two compounds Vafidemstat and Iadademstat in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com.

About Vafidemstat

Vafidemstat (ORY-2001) is an oral, brain penetrant drug that selectively inhibits LSD1 and MAOB. The molecule acts on several levels: it reduces cognitive impairment including memory loss and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In animal studies, Vafidemstat not only restores memory but reduces the exacerbated aggressiveness of SAMP8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer's disease, to normal levels and also reduces social avoidance and enhances sociability in murine models. In addition, Vafidemstat exhibits fast, strong and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of multiple sclerosis (MS). Oryzon has already started Phase IIa clinical studies with Vafidemstat in patients with Relapse-Remitting and Secondary Progressive MS (SATEEN), in patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's disease (ETHERAL) and in aggressiveness in patients with different psychiatric or neurodegenerative disorders (REIMAGINE, a basket trial).

